SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 351 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $194.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.