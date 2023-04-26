SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,249 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $183.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

