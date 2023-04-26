SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $346.18 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

