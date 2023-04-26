SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

