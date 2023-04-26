SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $208.27 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

