SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 2.1 %

PLD opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $173.97.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

