SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.