SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 422.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

