SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 446.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

