SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

