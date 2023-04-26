SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

