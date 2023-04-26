SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

