SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,425,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,582,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 81,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.