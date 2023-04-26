SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

