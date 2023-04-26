SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

EWS stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $534.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.