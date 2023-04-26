SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

