SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $54.39.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

