SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 273.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

