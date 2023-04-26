SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,529 shares of company stock worth $7,732,591. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

