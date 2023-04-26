SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $107.09.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

