SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

