SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 576,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 164,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ABB by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

