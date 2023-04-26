SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $357.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

