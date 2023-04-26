SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $102.94.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

