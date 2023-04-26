SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,426 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CFG opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

