SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,575 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 457.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

ALNY opened at $202.15 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

