SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,506 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 244.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

