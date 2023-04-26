SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 4,693.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Scholastic by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading

