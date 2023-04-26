SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.16. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

