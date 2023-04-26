SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,667 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.