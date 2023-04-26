SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.5 %

About Kanzhun

BZ stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 331.20 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.