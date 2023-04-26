SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

