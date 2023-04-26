SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 385.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 204,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

