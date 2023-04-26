SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

