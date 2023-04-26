SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,477 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

