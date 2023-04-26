SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,701 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 381,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,499,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 846,281 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE QD opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 59.94%.

Qudian, Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

