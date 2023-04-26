SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,750,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

