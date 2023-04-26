SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,361,904.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.