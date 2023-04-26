SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 466 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 90,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.