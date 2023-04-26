SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,191 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

