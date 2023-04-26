SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,602 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

