SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

APA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of APA opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

