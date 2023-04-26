Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,201 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.16. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

