Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Christy Wyatt Sells 674 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $8,201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.