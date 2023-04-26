Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,483 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $472.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

