Simplex Trading LLC Sells 14,549 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

