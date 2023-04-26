Simplex Trading LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,293,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,367 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

