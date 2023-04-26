Simplex Trading LLC Sells 77,521 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,521 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,199,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 1,045,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 169.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 248.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:JDST opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

