Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

