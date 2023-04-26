Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 4.4 %

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.